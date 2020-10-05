ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,263,052 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.06 per share which meant it lost -$1.27 on the day or -2.93% during that session. The ZI stock price is -53.11% off its 52-week high price of $64.4 and 26.7% above the 52-week low of $30.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.99% from current levels.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -172.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.68%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.74 Million and represent 8.7% of shares outstanding.