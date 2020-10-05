Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,947,270 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $166.24 per share which meant it lost -$4.36 on the day or -2.56% during that session. The BYND stock price is -3.88% off its 52-week high price of $172.69 and 71.02% above the 52-week low of $48.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Despite being -2.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the BYND stock price touched $172.69 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Beyond Meat, Inc. shares have moved 119.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed 28.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $123.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump -25.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53 while the price target rests at a high of $173. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -68.12% from current levels.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beyond Meat, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +177.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -275%, compared to -23.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.7% and 400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +60.9%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $131.86 Million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $91.96 Million and $98.48 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.4% for the current quarter and 37% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.6%.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.22% with a share float percentage of 38.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat, Inc. having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.42 Million shares worth more than $458.19 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.51 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.88 Million and represent 2.41% of shares outstanding.