Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1,191,916 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.95 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.09 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.2% during that session. The BCS stock price is -100.79% off its 52-week high price of $10.22 and 33.01% above the 52-week low of $3.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barclays PLC (BCS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Sporting 0.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the BCS stock price touched $5.12-0 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Barclays PLC shares have moved -46.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have changed -10.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.48 while the price target rests at a high of $12.02. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +136.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.66% from current levels.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +53.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.6%.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.25% with a share float percentage of 2.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barclays PLC having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 15.37 Million shares worth more than $86.98 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates, with the holding of over 7.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.7 Million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.