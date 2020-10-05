Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has a beta value of -2.11 and has seen 1,831,186 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $639.27 Million, closed the recent trade at $12.56 per share which meant it gained $2.71 on the day or 27.51% during that session. The HGEN stock price is -170.3% off its 52-week high price of $33.95 and 88.06% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 437.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Sporting 27.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the HGEN stock price touched $13.32- or saw a rise of 7.51%. Year-to-date, Humanigen, Inc. shares have moved 405.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have changed 9.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 58.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 99.04% from current levels.

Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.3%.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 86.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.19% with a share float percentage of 8.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humanigen, Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Light Asset Management, LLC with over 804.6 Thousand shares worth more than $19.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, First Light Asset Management, LLC held 0.38% of shares outstanding.