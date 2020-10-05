Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1,533,681 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.15 Million, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -7.81% during that session. The OXBR stock price is -443.5% off its 52-week high price of $9.62 and 60.45% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) trade information

Despite being -7.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the OXBR stock price touched $9.62 or saw a rise of 81.6%. Year-to-date, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares have moved 137.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 65.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) have changed 55.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 380.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +380.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 380.23% from current levels.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.7%.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.64% with a share float percentage of 1.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Creative Planning with over 12.26 Thousand shares worth more than $17.16 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Creative Planning held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 2Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.8 Thousand and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.