JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 2,485,269 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.01 Billion, closed the recent trade at $75.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The JD stock price is -13.94% off its 52-week high price of $86.58 and 63.52% above the 52-week low of $27.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JD.com, Inc. (JD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 37 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JD.com, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +90.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.19%, compared to 1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.9% and 250% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +30.8%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.05 Billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.88 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $19.27 Billion and $24.39 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30% for the current quarter and 30.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +574.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.97%.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.21% with a share float percentage of 54.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JD.com, Inc. having a total of 944 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 51.65 Million shares worth more than $3.11 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 4.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 43.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.63 Billion and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.