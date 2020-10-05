Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1,195,719 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.03 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 5.02% during that session. The CELH stock price is -16.2% off its 52-week high price of $26.76 and 86.54% above the 52-week low of $3.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 968.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Sporting 5.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the CELH stock price touched $24.34- or saw a rise of 5.38%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 376.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed 15.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.5 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.04% from current levels.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +499.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50%, compared to 6.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +66.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $20.42 Million and $24.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61.6% for the current quarter and 40.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +172.1%.