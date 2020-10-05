Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 3,777,309 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -2.58% during that session. The BLDP stock price is -34.81% off its 52-week high price of $21.61 and 69.87% above the 52-week low of $4.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Despite being -2.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the BLDP stock price touched $16.67- or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares have moved 123.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) have changed 3.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.43% from current levels.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.66 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $25.55 Million and $41.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.3% for the current quarter and -8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.73% with a share float percentage of 10.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ballard Power Systems Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.88 Million shares worth more than $28.98 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 0.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 1.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.61 Million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.