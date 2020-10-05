Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,331,248 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.43 Million, closed the last trade at $5.15 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 5.32% during that session. The UONE stock price is -951.65% off its 52-week high price of $54.16 and 81.55% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Sporting 5.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the UONE stock price touched $7.80-3 or saw a rise of 33.97%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved 154.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) have changed 22.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 166.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 82.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.5% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.