Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1,127,164 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $235.34 per share which meant it gained $9.8 on the day or 4.35% during that session. The QDEL stock price is -30.33% off its 52-week high price of $306.72 and 76.52% above the 52-week low of $55.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.26.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

Sporting 4.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the QDEL stock price touched $244.9 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, Quidel Corporation shares have moved 213.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) have changed 40.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $276.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $176 while the price target rests at a high of $371. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.21% from current levels.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quidel Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +147.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 302.69%, compared to 7.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 508.6% and 448% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +140.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +59.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.