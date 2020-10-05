Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,573,730 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $889.81 Million, closed the last trade at $23.3 per share which meant it lost -$4.32 on the day or -15.64% during that session. The ARQT stock price is -75.45% off its 52-week high price of $40.88 and 26.61% above the 52-week low of $17.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 381.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 156.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Despite being -15.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the ARQT stock price touched $31.43- or saw a rise of 25.87%. Year-to-date, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 6.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have changed -8.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +136.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.92% from current levels.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -118.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.9%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.1% with a share float percentage of 72.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Management LLC with over 10.54 Million shares worth more than $318.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Frazier Management LLC held 27.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.07 Million and represent 14.99% of shares outstanding.