VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,562,827 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.98 Million, closed the last trade at $1.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The VYNE stock price is -151.55% off its 52-week high price of $4.05 and 18.63% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Despite being -0.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the VYNE stock price touched $1.7 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -65.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have changed 13.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 334.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +831.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 86.34% from current levels.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.3%.