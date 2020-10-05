VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) has a beta value of 4.95 and has seen 3,038,445 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.35 Million, closed the last trade at $12.27 per share which meant it gained $1.64 on the day or 15.43% during that session. The VVPR stock price is -20.95% off its 52-week high price of $14.84 and 95.19% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -252.9%.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.07% with a share float percentage of 5.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VivoPower International PLC having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 89.59 Thousand shares worth more than $118.26 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 6.58 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.68 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.