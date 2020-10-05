Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 3,647,191 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.96 Billion, closed the recent trade at $46.9 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 1.68% during that session. The TWTR stock price is -0.21% off its 52-week high price of $47 and 57.36% above the 52-week low of $20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 27 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Sporting 1.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the TWTR stock price touched $47.00- or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, Twitter, Inc. shares have moved 45.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have changed 17.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -59.49% from current levels.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twitter, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +99.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -138.82%, compared to 3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.6% and -12% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.6%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $767.13 Million for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $874.03 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.2% for the current quarter and 2.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.6%.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.44% with a share float percentage of 75.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter, Inc. having a total of 1047 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 82.34 Million shares worth more than $2.45 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 Billion and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.