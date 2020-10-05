Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 3,768,864 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.61 Million, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -3.1% during that session. The TTNP stock price is -243.75% off its 52-week high price of $0.55 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Despite being -3.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the TTNP stock price touched $0.1785 or saw a rise of 10.7%. Year-to-date, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -17.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have changed -21.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 400% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.8 while the price target rests at a high of $0.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +400% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 400% from current levels.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -79.17%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.1% and 88.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +44.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $900Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $700Million and $1.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.6% for the current quarter and 35.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.9%.