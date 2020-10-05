Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 2,660,045 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.05 Million, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 9.47% during that session. The GSUM stock price is -35.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.5 and 87.19% above the 52-week low of $0.237. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 538.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) trade information

Sporting 9.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the GSUM stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 1.6%. Year-to-date, Gridsum Holding Inc. shares have moved 51.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) have changed 105.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 188.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.9%.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.38% with a share float percentage of 32.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gridsum Holding Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Moon Capital Management LP with over 2.36 Million shares worth more than $1.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Moon Capital Management LP held 8.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $778.95 Thousand and represent 4.23% of shares outstanding.