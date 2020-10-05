Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 2,189,169 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.28 Million, closed the last trade at $2.13 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 4.93% during that session. The SINT stock price is -54.93% off its 52-week high price of $3.3 and 86.85% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Sporting 4.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the SINT stock price touched $2.15-0 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Sintx Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 42.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) have changed 21.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 436.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 83.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +111.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 87.79% from current levels.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sintx Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +493.48% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.3% and 78% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $230Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $210Million and $252Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0% for the current quarter and -8.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.6%.