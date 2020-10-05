Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,277,177 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.76 Billion, closed the recent trade at $37.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -1.59% during that session. The UBER stock price is -12.77% off its 52-week high price of $41.86 and 63.07% above the 52-week low of $13.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 42 have rated it as a Hold, with 31 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Despite being -1.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the UBER stock price touched $38.00- or saw a rise of 1.97%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 25.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have changed 12.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -62.28% from current levels.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uber Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +65.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.91%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.4% and 18.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.2%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.21 Billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.85 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.81 Billion and $4.07 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.9% for the current quarter and -5.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -66.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +43.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 64.3%.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.02% with a share float percentage of 64.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uber Technologies, Inc. having a total of 885 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 222.23 Million shares worth more than $6.91 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 12.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 86.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.7 Billion and represent 4.96% of shares outstanding.