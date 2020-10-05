Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 2,334,218 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $280.93 Million, closed the recent trade at $5 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -4.03% during that session. The GILT stock price is -115.2% off its 52-week high price of $10.76 and 6% above the 52-week low of $4.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 197.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 305.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

Despite being -4.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the GILT stock price touched $5.69-1 or saw a rise of 14.85%. Year-to-date, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares have moved -38.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) have changed -8.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 163.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.42 while the price target rests at a high of $5.42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.4% from current levels.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +110.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +96.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.