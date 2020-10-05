Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1,325,527 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.99 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 4.47% during that session. The EGO stock price is -20.11% off its 52-week high price of $13.2 and 58.14% above the 52-week low of $4.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sporting 4.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the EGO stock price touched $11.13- or saw a rise of 1.12%. Year-to-date, Eldorado Gold Corporation shares have moved 37.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) have changed 0.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $17.17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.09% from current levels.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.56 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $114.74 Million and $111.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.7% for the current quarter and 25% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +121.9%.