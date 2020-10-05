McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 2,158,304 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $433.32 Million, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The MUX stock price is -66.98% off its 52-week high price of $1.77 and 50% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Despite being -1.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the MUX stock price touched $1.118 or saw a rise of 5.19%. Year-to-date, McEwen Mining Inc. shares have moved -16.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) have changed -13.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 56.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.7 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +135.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.38% from current levels.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $32.69 Million and $32.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.4% for the current quarter and 4.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.1%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.37% with a share float percentage of 31.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 16.97 Million shares worth more than $17.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.57 Million and represent 3.09% of shares outstanding.