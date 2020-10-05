Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1,626,095 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.32 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.8 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The CLDR stock price is -31.48% off its 52-week high price of $14.2 and 55.93% above the 52-week low of $4.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the CLDR stock price touched $11.15- or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Cloudera, Inc. shares have moved -7.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have changed -4.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.67% from current levels.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cloudera, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -353.85%, compared to 3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 400% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $209.11 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $215.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $198.29 Million and $211.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.5% for the current quarter and 1.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.6%.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.54% with a share float percentage of 78.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudera, Inc. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 52.33 Million shares worth more than $665.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Icahn, Carl, C. held 16.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Intel Corporation, with the holding of over 26.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $331.56 Million and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.