Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 3,028,418 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $527.85 Million, closed the last trade at $9.66 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The RAD stock price is -147.21% off its 52-week high price of $23.88 and 24.43% above the 52-week low of $7.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the RAD stock price touched $10.37- or saw a rise of 6.83%. Year-to-date, Rite Aid Corporation shares have moved -37.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) have changed -26.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -58.59% from current levels.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rite Aid Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -146.67%, compared to 1.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -105.6% and 21.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.87 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.96 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.46 Billion and $5.73 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.4% for the current quarter and 4.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.69%.