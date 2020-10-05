Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) has a beta value of 2.99 and has seen 1,189,410 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.37 Million, closed the last trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 7.76% during that session. The PRPO stock price is -203.03% off its 52-week high price of $8 and 79.17% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 702Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

Sporting 7.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the PRPO stock price touched $2.73-3 or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, Precipio, Inc. shares have moved 28.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) have changed 23.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -24.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.24% from current levels.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precipio, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +340% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.5% and 81.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +79.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $784Million and $688Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.4% for the current quarter and 227% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +68.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +83.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.