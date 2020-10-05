Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 2,544,877 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $830.19 Million, closed the last trade at $7.53 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 4.15% during that session. The MGNI stock price is -74.1% off its 52-week high price of $13.11 and 45.68% above the 52-week low of $4.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

Sporting 4.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the MGNI stock price touched $7.54-0 or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, Magnite, Inc. shares have moved -7.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have changed -0.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.52% from current levels.

Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magnite, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +81.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 450%, compared to 3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -64.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.7%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.18 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.18 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $37.64 Million and $48.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.3% for the current quarter and 36.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.6%.

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.49% with a share float percentage of 45.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnite, Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management Inc. with over 7.86 Million shares worth more than $52.41 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Granahan Investment Management Inc. held 7.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.88 Million and represent 6.51% of shares outstanding.