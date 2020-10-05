Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1,410,841 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $674.28 Million, closed the last trade at $3.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The KDMN stock price is -39.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.5 and 41.62% above the 52-week low of $2.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) trade information

Despite being -2.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the KDMN stock price touched $4.18-5 or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -13.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) have changed -12.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 224.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +534.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 103.05% from current levels.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.76%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.3% and -88.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +61.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $530Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $260Million and $4.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 84.6% for the current quarter and -88% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +17.7%.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.14% with a share float percentage of 83.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kadmon Holdings, Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 15.71 Million shares worth more than $80.44 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 15.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.44 Million and represent 9.18% of shares outstanding.