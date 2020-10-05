Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 1,248,610 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.34 Million, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.31% during that session. The CRIS stock price is -187.2% off its 52-week high price of $3.59 and 50.4% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 564.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 931.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Curis, Inc. (CRIS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

Sporting 3.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the CRIS stock price touched $1.3 or saw a rise of 3.85%. Year-to-date, Curis, Inc. shares have moved -26.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have changed 21.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 576.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 273.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +300% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 220% from current levels.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.5%.