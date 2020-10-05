Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 2,471,878 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.94 Billion, closed the recent trade at $598.55 per share which meant it gained $33.75 on the day or 5.98% during that session. The REGN stock price is -11.04% off its 52-week high price of $664.64 and 53.35% above the 52-week low of $279.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 745.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $7.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) trade information

Sporting 5.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the REGN stock price touched $619.97 or saw a rise of 4.23%. Year-to-date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 58.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have changed 2.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $672.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $550 while the price target rests at a high of $800. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.11% from current levels.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.35%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.3% and 4.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.5%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.09 Billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.26 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.05 Billion and $2.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.8% for the current quarter and 4.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.54%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.35% with a share float percentage of 89.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 1119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.46 Million shares worth more than $7.77 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.11 Billion and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.