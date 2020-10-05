Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 4,165,526 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.5 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The RRC stock price is -44.15% off its 52-week high price of $9.37 and 75.23% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the RRC stock price touched $7.39-1 or saw a rise of 11.98%. Year-to-date, Range Resources Corporation shares have moved 34.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have changed -6.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +115.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.46% from current levels.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Range Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +146.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -105%, compared to -38.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.4% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.2%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $498.46 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $519.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $474.75 Million and $545.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and -4.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.2%.