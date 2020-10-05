ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has a beta value of 3.35 and has seen 1,443,585 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $408.64 Million, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -3.8% during that session. The PUMP stock price is -199.14% off its 52-week high price of $12.115 and 66.42% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

Despite being -3.8% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the PUMP stock price touched $4.50-1 or saw a rise of 10%. Year-to-date, ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have moved -64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have changed -35.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +146.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.23% from current levels.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -131.88%, compared to -25.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -175.8% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.4%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $137.2 Million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $156.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $541.85 Million and $434.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -74.7% for the current quarter and -64% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -10.9%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.3% with a share float percentage of 124.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.76 Million shares worth more than $65.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.25 Million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.