PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1,911,650 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.07 Billion, closed the recent trade at $196.06 per share which meant it gained $4.15 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The PYPL stock price is -8.36% off its 52-week high price of $212.45 and 58.14% above the 52-week low of $82.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 43 have rated it as a Hold, with 33 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Sporting 2.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the PYPL stock price touched $201.27 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, PayPal Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 81.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have changed 2.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $222, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200 while the price target rests at a high of $285. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.01% from current levels.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PayPal Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +107.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.65%, compared to 3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.1% and 23.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.4%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.4 Billion for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.08 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.38 Billion and $4.96 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.3% for the current quarter and 22.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.39%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.62% with a share float percentage of 86.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PayPal Holdings, Inc. having a total of 2450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.74 Million shares worth more than $16.68 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 80.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.98 Billion and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.