Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1,274,809 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.79 Million, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The PTN stock price is -95.65% off its 52-week high price of $0.9 and 21.74% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) trade information

Despite being -1.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the PTN stock price touched $0.5245 or saw a rise of 11.42%. Year-to-date, Palatin Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -40.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) have changed -10.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 371.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +552.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 226.09% from current levels.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palatin Technologies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6916.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -158%.