ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1,211,135 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.47 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.09 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 2.9% during that session. The ON stock price is -12.26% off its 52-week high price of $25.92 and 64.62% above the 52-week low of $8.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Sporting 2.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the ON stock price touched $23.37- or saw a rise of 1.35%. Year-to-date, ON Semiconductor Corporation shares have moved -5.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) have changed 1.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.71% from current levels.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ON Semiconductor Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +105.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.36%, compared to -16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -39.4% and -20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.1%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 Billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.31 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.38 Billion and $1.4 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.1% for the current quarter and -6.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -61.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.38%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.53% with a share float percentage of 104.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ON Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 608 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.99 Million shares worth more than $752.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 30.06 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $595.85 Million and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.