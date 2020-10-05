Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 1,248,501 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.92 Million, closed the last trade at $0.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -5.56% during that session. The NVUS stock price is -61.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.45 and 72.22% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 616.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NVUS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) trade information

Despite being -5.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the NVUS stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Novus Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 55.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) have changed 130.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 118.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 31.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.45 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50% from current levels.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NVUS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.1%.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.11% with a share float percentage of 36.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novus Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.18 Million shares worth more than $26.27 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 16.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 1.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.73 Million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.