Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1,619,192 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.03 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.05% during that session. The LUMN stock price is -11.07% off its 52-week high price of $11.14 and 18.64% above the 52-week low of $8.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Sporting 0.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the LUMN stock price touched $10.34- or saw a rise of 2.51%. Year-to-date, Lumen Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -23.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have changed -6.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 114.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $13.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.21% from current levels.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -219.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.5%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1 at a share yield of 9.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 10.29%.