ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1,397,878 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.09 Million, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The CNET stock price is -47.55% off its 52-week high price of $2.11 and 62.24% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 861.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 674.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (CNET) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Despite being -1.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the CNET stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 32.23%. Year-to-date, ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 22.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) have changed -5.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 254.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 337.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +337.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 337.06% from current levels.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +91.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.