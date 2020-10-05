Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,026,432 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $619.55 Million, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The CPG stock price is -313.68% off its 52-week high price of $4.84 and 56.41% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the CPG stock price touched $1.3 or saw a rise of 10%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have moved -73.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have changed -29.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +123.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.21% from current levels.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -729.63%, compared to -14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -108.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $658.64 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $657.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $621.41 Million and $549.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6% for the current quarter and 19.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.01% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +111.1%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.72%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.69% with a share float percentage of 43.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 20.3 Million shares worth more than $33.09 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 3.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.83 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.81 Million and represent 2.99% of shares outstanding.