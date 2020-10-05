ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,399,585 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.03 Million, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 8.84% during that session. The TBLT stock price is -478.31% off its 52-week high price of $4.8 and 25.18% above the 52-week low of $0.621. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Sporting 8.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the TBLT stock price touched $0.859 or saw a rise of 2.95%. Year-to-date, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. shares have moved -58.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) have changed 24.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 140.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +140.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 140.96% from current levels.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +95.8%.