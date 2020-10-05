Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 5,011,146 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $240.87 Million, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The TELL stock price is -1062.67% off its 52-week high price of $8.72 and 10.67% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) trade information

Despite being -1.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the TELL stock price touched $0.8198 or saw a rise of 8.89%. Year-to-date, Tellurian Inc. shares have moved -89.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have changed -17.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 282.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.1 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +700% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -86.67% from current levels.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tellurian Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.03%, compared to 3.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.4% and 52.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +65%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.68 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.34 Million and $9.14 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28.5% for the current quarter and -11.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.1%.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.46% with a share float percentage of 35.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tellurian Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.29 Million shares worth more than $11.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.36 Million and represent 2.79% of shares outstanding.