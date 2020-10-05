Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,235,614 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.09 Billion, closed the recent trade at $43.87 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.11% during that session. The PINS stock price is -3.03% off its 52-week high price of $45.2 and 76.98% above the 52-week low of $10.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the PINS stock price touched $45.20- or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, Pinterest, Inc. shares have moved 134.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed 26.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -58.97% from current levels.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +217.08% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 41.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.8%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $375.9 Million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $525.88 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $279.7 Million and $399.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.4% for the current quarter and 31.5% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.6% with a share float percentage of 60.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest, Inc. having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.13 Million shares worth more than $712.43 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Flossbach von Storch AG, with the holding of over 18.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $418.51 Million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.