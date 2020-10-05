Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 11,584,486 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.5 Million, closed the last trade at $2.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -107.16% off its 52-week high price of $4.889 and 78.39% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Despite being -1.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the NNDM stock price touched $3.28-2 or saw a rise of 28.05%. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares have moved -6.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 48.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 890.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 204.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 154.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +154.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 154.24% from current levels.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.8%.