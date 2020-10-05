CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 3.08 and has seen 1,399,612 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $219.52 Million, closed the last trade at $12.63 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -19.87% off its 52-week high price of $15.14 and 92.32% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting 1.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the CLSK stock price touched $13.78- or saw a rise of 8.35%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark, Inc. shares have moved 136.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed 32.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.52% from current levels.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.