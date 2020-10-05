HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,294,465 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.61 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.44% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -485.82% off its 52-week high price of $3.925 and 48.36% above the 52-week low of $0.346. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Sporting 3.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the HEXO stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -57.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have changed -1.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.57 while the price target rests at a high of $1.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +174.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.93% from current levels.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.