Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1,584,396 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $45.2 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 2.89% during that session. The CYRX stock price is -34.56% off its 52-week high price of $60.82 and 72.57% above the 52-week low of $12.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 792.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 846.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) trade information

Sporting 2.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the CYRX stock price touched $49.99- or saw a rise of 9.58%. Year-to-date, Cryoport, Inc. shares have moved 174.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have changed -22.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.08% from current levels.

Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cryoport, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +187.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.62%, compared to -9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.7% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +33.3%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.78 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.58 Million and $9.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.5% for the current quarter and 64.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +25.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -62.1%.