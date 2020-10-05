Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,670,187 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.85 Billion, closed the recent trade at $73.19 per share which meant it gained $21.27 on the day or 40.97% during that session. The EIDX stock price is -2.13% off its 52-week high price of $74.75 and 61.21% above the 52-week low of $28.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 90.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.71.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) trade information

Sporting 40.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the EIDX stock price touched $73.53- or saw a rise of 0.37%. Year-to-date, Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 27.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have changed 78.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.55% from current levels.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28%.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.46% with a share float percentage of 96.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 2.16 Million shares worth more than $103.09 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 5.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.47 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.24 Million and represent 3.82% of shares outstanding.