CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 34,652,820 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.41 Million, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 20.81% during that session. The CTIC stock price is -7.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.22 and 79.26% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Sporting 20.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the CTIC stock price touched $3.22-7 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, CTI BioPharma Corp. shares have moved 89.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 184.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have changed 187.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 356.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 109.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.78% from current levels.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -31.7%.