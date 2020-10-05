Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 9,340,164 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.91 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.11% during that session. The COTY stock price is -361.17% off its 52-week high price of $13.42 and 8.93% above the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coty Inc. (COTY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Sporting 2.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the COTY stock price touched $2.93-0 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Coty Inc. shares have moved -74.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have changed -17.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +140.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.68% from current levels.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coty Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -114.58%, compared to 4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -171.4% and -85.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.2%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.53 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.94 Billion and $2.35 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -43.7% for the current quarter and -34.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -11.7%.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.02% with a share float percentage of 108.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coty Inc. having a total of 547 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.72 Million shares worth more than $155.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.92 Million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.