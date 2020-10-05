Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 32,629,366 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.06 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.18 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 27.27% during that session. The CRVS stock price is -32.82% off its 52-week high price of $6.88 and 80.5% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 96.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Sporting 27.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the CRVS stock price touched $5.74-1 or saw a rise of 10.49%. Year-to-date, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -5.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) have changed 65.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +189.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.83% from current levels.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.8%.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.64% with a share float percentage of 80.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 6.77 Million shares worth more than $18.41 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 24.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 3.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.91 Million and represent 11.68% of shares outstanding.