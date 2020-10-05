Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1,581,861 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.42 Million, closed the last trade at $1.1 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.76% during that session. The CETX stock price is -240.91% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 45.45% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Sporting 4.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the CETX stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 5.17%. Year-to-date, Cemtrex, Inc. shares have moved -15.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) have changed -9.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 481.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 336.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 990.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +990.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 990.91% from current levels.

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $17.98 Million and $17.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 72.4% for the current quarter and 83.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28.6%.