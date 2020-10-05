Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,869,521 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.39 Million, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.32% during that session. The BORR stock price is -1653.85% off its 52-week high price of $9.12 and 53.27% above the 52-week low of $0.243. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Despite being -3.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the BORR stock price touched $0.7 or saw a rise of 25.14%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Limited shares have moved -94.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have changed -35.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 200% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.55 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +476.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.77% from current levels.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Borr Drilling Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.01% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.5% and 57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $102.7 Million and $92.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.7% for the current quarter and -11% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.5%.